- Keyboard shortcuts Updated
- Widget for the keybinds activated by "M" ingame
- Ability inside the NPC shop is now visible (can be purchased with spirits)
- Small Steamworks guide
- Removed temporarily the Options menu until all options are finalized
- Spirits spawn increased
- Fallthrough bugs in certain location fixed
Vampire Tourist update for 9 January 2023
Patch Notes for Release 0.2.2
