 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vampire Tourist update for 9 January 2023

Patch Notes for Release 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10284869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Keyboard shortcuts Updated
  • Widget for the keybinds activated by "M" ingame
  • Ability inside the NPC shop is now visible (can be purchased with spirits)
  • Small Steamworks guide
  • Removed temporarily the Options menu until all options are finalized
  • Spirits spawn increased
  • Fallthrough bugs in certain location fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2211441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link