Rings and More Update!

A new update with various improvements and enhancements is now out!

New equipment type: Rings! Players will obtain two rings as they progress through the game. These rings can copy the passive abilities of Chest and Helm equipment, allowing for players to better customize and strategize their healing builds!

Several equipment abilities have been adjusted, moved, or even remade entirely.

Added new filters and sorting options for the equipment menu

Added new icons on the Area selection screen that displays potential equipment and if you have already found them.

Minor difficulty adjustments to many enemies/bosses.

Changed some text and functionality of certain bosses so that they are less confusing to understand.

The Invert and Cold status effects now have a visual effect on characters.

The final boss of the Wizard Tower area is now classified as a Super Boss and is more difficult. It now also drops a new unique weapon, has new dialogue, and unique music.

Gold cost of several items in the shop have been reduced.

Two Super Bosses are now marked as a higher difficulty than all others. Because they are.

Updated the Enable Secrets option.

Thank you very much for everyone who has played Mr. Healer so far, and especially to those who have given constructive feedback.