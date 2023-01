Share · View all patches · Build 10284793 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Version 5.1.3 is available (~50mo)

-> Added more settings for Nuclear Polus!

-> Bug fixes!

-> Added "Find a game" function In public mode.

⚠️ The "Find a game" function requires maintenance + Server Update to work properly,

the next maintenance will take place in a few days, our apologies for this additional delay...