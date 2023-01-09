Mischievous Monday #22

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new map has been added called the Baronial Bastion. In a Mauseleum run it plays a little differently than normal. The Ballista Arrows are replaced with Cannon Balls with all the balls fired from the Bastion above. The stage 6 mini-boss will always be a Lord of the Land who emerges from the opening gate, and all human meanies arrive out of the gate after that. There's the usual Skirmish score achievement for it too.

Another map has also snuck in called the Unsanctified Crypt. It's the most difficult map with the smallest arena and least amount of contraptions so is the ultimate boneraiser challenge! Plus the usual Skirmish score achievement.

In the Mausoleum Hub Goblusious can now offer to Giga Banish minions, relics, and spells. These allow you to pre-Banish up to 9 items of each type so you can customise your runs more. Note these only apply to Mausoleum runs and Gobo's services don't come cheap.

A new mini-boss has been added called the Lunatic Fanatic who swings his massive orbiting spiked balls into your face. He can show up in a Mausoleum Awakening on either stage 3 or 6, with the stage 6 variant packing an extra ball. There's also an achievement for pounding him.

2 new contraptions: Soul Receptacle, Junk Box

2 new relics: Spirit Whispers, Mimic Teeth

2 new spells: Contraptor Spirit, Boulder conjurer

Some misc stuff...

The HUD will now display if it's a Boneworld Challenge or New Game Forever loop.

The Player Health Bar setting will now also show Occult Health.

The Reviled Run Stats will now display the Score and if it's a Boneworld Challenge or New Game Forever loop.

Psycho Escapade achievement: Big Bro Boobroski minions now also count (though only count as +1).

Sealment/Banishment Sigil meta: Increased the amount of seals/banishments for Spells and Relics to 3.

Deprived Wretch - Treasured Archeology meta: Behemoth Excavator minions now also benefit from this.

Liche Necromancer - Minionous Mortis meta: Added extra effects when this is triggered (so it's more obvious what's happening).

The Boneworm Brainiac class: They can no longer gain the Calf Donors relic (since it's pointless).

Treasure Chests now also contain Gold Coins and increased chance of a special item (eg Spell Scroll).

Zogziech Diablos minion: Boosted his attack range/speed/damage so its Damage output is more consistent with the other Diablos.

Joker Jester minion: Added a cool down to his ability to turn meanies into Spells/Relics/Souls (can get too much if there's a lot of enemies, especially if you have more than one Jester).

Big Bro Potoussy minion: He now has a minimum alpha of 50% (since you can run into him).

Abracadabra Haste spell: You will now also be Hasted.

Dungeon Catacomb map: The boulder trap will no longer destroy Hero Soul pickups.

And some bug fixes...

Souleater Dealer: He could cause a game freeze if he had nothing to offer.

Boneworld Challenges: Some menu item choice effects weren't being seeded (eg when taking a Loot Box relic).

When entering the Mausoleum Awakening Hub you would sometimes not be the last class you selected in this game mode (playing a Boneworld Challenge would change the class).

Scholastic Researcher meta: Goblusious was allowing you to reveal undiscovered items when at level 1 meta.

Liche Necromancer class: Temporary minions were boosting your max health (eg Ghost Boners).

Boneworm Brainiac class: Casting the House of Wax spell would stick the Wax minions to you (not great when they return to normal!)

The Giantan and Behemoth minions weren't displaying that they count as Giants.

Giantan Summoner minion: He wasn't updating his Damage stat since his ghosts did all the work (their damage is now added to the Summoner).

Eggcelent Eggy minion: He could sometimes transform into a Deamon/Diablos even when the minion cap had been reached.

Behemoth Excavator minion: You wouldn't be offered him if you had reached the Giant minion limit.

Doppelganger minion: Him casting the House of Wax spell could trigger a special text line (which seemed to cause confusion).

Bombers Away spell: Casting it at a high power level would cause the bombs to instantly explode.

Some minions were running off the map which could cause issues (in particular Wax minions).

If an item (eg bone) was sucked but you then transformed into a Snowman then the item would fly off into the sunset.

Enjoy! :]