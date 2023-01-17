 Skip to content

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV update for 17 January 2023

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Patch Ver.1.62

Build 10284589

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • DLC Character SHINGO YABUKI added
  • Battle balance adjustment
  • Functional improvement
  • Bug fixes

See patch notes below for details:
https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/games/kof-xv/img/news/patch_1.62_eng.pdf

Changed files in this update

