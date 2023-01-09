 Skip to content

Mark of the Void update for 9 January 2023

Patch 0.2.2

Patch 0.2.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Mark of the VOID
Patch 0.2.2

  • -Multiple bug fixes with battle backgrounds, sprites being incorrect, and abilities not showing up correctly!
  • -Nerfed multiple enemies and some bosses to make World 1 less frustrating (Hazy Mines)
  • -Buffed a few held item abilities to be more worthwhile to use
  • -Raised the starting level of both new teammates to better align with the level that most players are at when they reach the teammates
  • -Made Bug Fangs and Bug Hides easier to obtain for the crafting in World 1
  • -Nerfed Sliebomination I

I am also pleased to announce that work on Update 0.3.0 has now begun! Expect teasers and updates on the status of the new game chapter to be shared regularly!

I am also getting close to a point where I feel comfortable with announcing a new project that I have been working on for a while now! Be sure to stay tuned for that!!!
Thank you all and have a great day!!!

