Artist Showcase

We had the pleasure to collaborate with Concept Artist/Illustrator Matt Essom on Rough Justice: '84. He provided a number of contract backgrounds as well as vehicle illustrations for the game.

Below you will find some examples of the work he did on the project.

You can visit Matt's Artstation page here.

WISHLIST

You can wishlist Rough Justice: '84 and show us some love and by doing so, keep up to date with our development process.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1291860/Rough_Justice_84/

HIT US UP

Our discord server is alive! You can join the conversation and hang out with other fans on the discord server and talk directly to us regarding your thoughts and ideas about Rough Justice.