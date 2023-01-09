 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rough Justice: '84 update for 9 January 2023

Artist Showcase

Share · View all patches · Build 10284464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We had the pleasure to collaborate with Concept Artist/Illustrator Matt Essom on Rough Justice: '84. He provided a number of contract backgrounds as well as vehicle illustrations for the game.

Below you will find some examples of the work he did on the project.

You can visit Matt's Artstation page here.

WISHLIST

You can wishlist Rough Justice: '84 and show us some love and by doing so, keep up to date with our development process.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1291860/Rough_Justice_84/

HIT US UP

Our discord server is alive! You can join the conversation and hang out with other fans on the discord server and talk directly to us regarding your thoughts and ideas about Rough Justice.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 10284464
Rough Justice: '84 Win 64 Depot 1291862
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link