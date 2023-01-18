TMNT SHREDDER'S REVENGE - NEW PATCH IS LIVE NOW!

Hey awesome heroes in a half-shell,
It's never too late to wish you a happy new year, right? All the best to your and your families.
Now back to the Turtles. We just deployed a small patch that addresses a few things reported with last month's update.
- Fixed a bug causing crashes in Arcade Custom Mode
- Improved the font of certain languages for better readability.
