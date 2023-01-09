Update notes for January 9th

New week, new patch! Here is what you will find:
Fixes:
- Bug related to entering the barn & coop is resolved
- Cotton can be sold & has quality ranking
- Quality items are removed from inventory when using them in recipes (brick oven only, stoves are in the works!)
- Pets no longer disappear at the start of the game
- Bug related to losing your chest when you break it in the storage shed is resolved
Work in Progress:
- Eternal Ember Quest bug
- Eloria Compendium Quest bug
- Optimization
- Shrinking the HUD down
- Many more small things here and there
Have a wonderful week, the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
