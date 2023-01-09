 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 9 January 2023

Update notes for January 9th

Build 10284422 · Last edited by Wendy

New week, new patch! Here is what you will find:

Fixes:

  • Bug related to entering the barn & coop is resolved
  • Cotton can be sold & has quality ranking
  • Quality items are removed from inventory when using them in recipes (brick oven only, stoves are in the works!)
  • Pets no longer disappear at the start of the game
  • Bug related to losing your chest when you break it in the storage shed is resolved

Work in Progress:

  • Eternal Ember Quest bug
  • Eloria Compendium Quest bug
  • Optimization
  • Shrinking the HUD down
  • Many more small things here and there

Have a wonderful week, the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

