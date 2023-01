Share · View all patches · Build 10284388 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 18:13:27 UTC by Wendy

The following changes have been made:

-Fixed an invisible sign in 1-3.

-Lifts in 4-2 now function properly when using the stick on a gamepad.

-Fixed an out of bounds exploit during the final battle.

-Game no longer alerts player of HP and SP upgrades when HP and SP are maxed out and they have over 9999 meat.