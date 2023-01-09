0.6.1: Bug Fixes and other Little Things

Hi!
Just a few bug fixes and small content changes.
0.6.1 Changes:
- Fixed a bug where checkpoints could be set on top of spikes in certain situations (thank you to DMPuppet for reporting this.)
- When migrating major savedata versions the overworld checkpoint is set back the the beginning, in case that checkpoint isn't valid anymore. (thank you to ArsonsAra for reporting this.)
- Added another dialogue to the sign at the Early Access dead-end during certain situations. (Again, thanks to ArsonsAra.)
- Fixed a bug where dying during certain cutscenes would cause a crash. (Thanks to ME, I found this one all by myself 😎)
- Moved snow particles to front in Overworld (again, ME)
Thanks again to people for reporting stuff, you're much appreciated!
Hopefully in making these changes I didn't break something else 🤪
-Zachary
