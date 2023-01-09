0.6.1: Bug Fixes and other Little Things

Share · View all patches · Build 10284329 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 19:52:23 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

Just a few bug fixes and small content changes.

0.6.1 Changes:

Fixed a bug where checkpoints could be set on top of spikes in certain situations (thank you to DMPuppet for reporting this.)

When migrating major savedata versions the overworld checkpoint is set back the the beginning, in case that checkpoint isn't valid anymore. (thank you to ArsonsAra for reporting this.)

Added another dialogue to the sign at the Early Access dead-end during certain situations. (Again, thanks to ArsonsAra.)

Fixed a bug where dying during certain cutscenes would cause a crash. (Thanks to ME, I found this one all by myself 😎)

Moved snow particles to front in Overworld (again, ME)

Thanks again to people for reporting stuff, you're much appreciated!

Hopefully in making these changes I didn't break something else 🤪

-Zachary