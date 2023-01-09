 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garbanzo Quest update for 9 January 2023

0.6.1: Bug Fixes and other Little Things

Share · View all patches · Build 10284329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Just a few bug fixes and small content changes.

0.6.1 Changes:

  • Fixed a bug where checkpoints could be set on top of spikes in certain situations (thank you to DMPuppet for reporting this.)
  • When migrating major savedata versions the overworld checkpoint is set back the the beginning, in case that checkpoint isn't valid anymore. (thank you to ArsonsAra for reporting this.)
  • Added another dialogue to the sign at the Early Access dead-end during certain situations. (Again, thanks to ArsonsAra.)
  • Fixed a bug where dying during certain cutscenes would cause a crash. (Thanks to ME, I found this one all by myself 😎)
  • Moved snow particles to front in Overworld (again, ME)

Thanks again to people for reporting stuff, you're much appreciated!

Hopefully in making these changes I didn't break something else 🤪

-Zachary

Changed files in this update

Depot 2105911
  • Loading history…
Depot 2105912
  • Loading history…
Depot 2105913
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link