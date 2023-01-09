 Skip to content

Hadean Tactics update for 9 January 2023

Patch 0.5.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10284295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed Event Ancient Idol silence option description.
-- Fixed Event Shall ye pay? option description.
-- Weekly Hero's Leaderboard now display top 100.
-- Added Weekly Hero's leaderboard for higher corruption.
-- Reduced Warlock's Sacred Fireball arc range; fireballs are more likely to go in the direction the caster is facing.

