9 January 2023

Interrogation Simulator 1.1

Big overhaul to UI.

More satisfying score updates.

More immersive 3d Case Files.

Now you have to read the Evidence in order to get a Question out of it.

All together, I think the game is much more immersive. Really excited to release this update.

Stay tuned for more updates and cases!