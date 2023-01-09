 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 9 January 2023

Bug Fixes, QoL, Balance - Update 0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gamepad Menu Management Overhaul (just did not work properly before)
  • Arcade Upgrades cost balance
  • New loading screen

