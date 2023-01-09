 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spire of Glory update for 9 January 2023

Patch Notes Jan 09

Share · View all patches · Build 10284089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the thunder sprite of the twin axes wasn't properly sorted.
  • Roulette wheel blocks the exit before spawning items now.
  • Fixed typos in the golden items.
  • Fixed a bug where the price of the modifiers wasn't updated properly in the lake.
  • Fixed a bug where finishing without items unlocked achievements that shouldn't be unlocked.
  • Fixed a bug where stun mid-movement would unpair the position of the entity on the board with its visual position.

Changes:

  • Hydra no longer gets stunned nor damaged whilst diving.

  • Twin axes' thunder always hits the target now. Damaged base nerfed from 35% user AP to 25% user AP.

  • Introduction of Effect Resist, a new stat.

    • The Effect Resist of a character/enemy dictates the % duration reduced of crowd control.
    • During the battle
    • Scales with MR.

  • Character sheet now visible everywhere that is not mid battle.

  • Now there's a max to the splits of a slime (currently 10).

  • Bindle description rewritten.

Buffs:

  • Sailor Ability sped up 40%.
  • MR now affects the resistance to crowd control.
  • Items on rewards are 25% better.

Nerfs:

  • Rock Golem Ability from 100% AP to 50% AP.
  • Rock Golem Armor and MR to 55 from 60.
  • Lantern shield now swaps AD for Armor and AP for MR instead of overwritting AD and AP.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2220811
  • Loading history…
Depot 2220812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link