Patch Notes Jan 09

Patch Notes:
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where the thunder sprite of the twin axes wasn't properly sorted.
- Roulette wheel blocks the exit before spawning items now.
- Fixed typos in the golden items.
- Fixed a bug where the price of the modifiers wasn't updated properly in the lake.
- Fixed a bug where finishing without items unlocked achievements that shouldn't be unlocked.
- Fixed a bug where stun mid-movement would unpair the position of the entity on the board with its visual position.
Changes:
-
Hydra no longer gets stunned nor damaged whilst diving.
-
Twin axes' thunder always hits the target now. Damaged base nerfed from 35% user AP to 25% user AP.
-
Introduction of Effect Resist, a new stat.
- The Effect Resist of a character/enemy dictates the % duration reduced of crowd control.
- During the battle
- Scales with MR.
-
Character sheet now visible everywhere that is not mid battle.
-
Now there's a max to the splits of a slime (currently 10).
-
Bindle description rewritten.
Buffs:
- Sailor Ability sped up 40%.
- MR now affects the resistance to crowd control.
- Items on rewards are 25% better.
Nerfs:
- Rock Golem Ability from 100% AP to 50% AP.
- Rock Golem Armor and MR to 55 from 60.
- Lantern shield now swaps AD for Armor and AP for MR instead of overwritting AD and AP.
Changed files in this update