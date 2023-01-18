 Skip to content

Scythe: Digital Edition update for 18 January 2023

Winter patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello from The Factory!

Mechs cleared of snow, wood for heating collected.

Here is the patchnote:

Known issues:

  • Logging in 2 the same accounts on 2 devices - If a player logs into the same account X on two devices, they will not be logged out of the device they had logged on in the first place. Instead, if they exit the main Play Online lobby on either device, they will be kicked out of their account on both devices.
  • Full scale invasion achievement - Achievement is not always awarded despite meeting the conditions.

Bugfix:

  • Fix for local stats.
  • Action log - show move action fix.
  • Fix for new account login problems.
  • New analytics for account transfer.

Many thanks for all your feedback and see you in The Factory!

