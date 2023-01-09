Patch #06 now live on V1033 Community Test

New patch just dropped for the V1033 Community Test beta branch!

Please see this post for details and instructions.

Here's what changed:

Light over customization bench in The Farm now stays always on

Fixes to stop bots appearing in non free-for-all (FFA) game modes

Collision fixes in The Farm

Tidied up distance fields in Run Down

Fixed bad normals (shading) on AKS-74U

Tweaked magazine placement on 5.45mm AK variants

Rotated lens cap on Kashtan scope out of view

Fixed collision on containers in Docks

Fixed glowing glass on vehicles in Docks

Tweaked cull distance settings on Tanker

Fixed lights turning off but not changing material on The Farm and Compound

Fixed up light switches on 747 and added missing switch to far side construction area

Fixed missing geometry in stairwell in Storage Facility

Carry Handle Rear Sight now only attachable to top sight rails and risers

Another Ready Room audio bleed fix

Setting callsign to --- now hides callsign patches

Default AI settings changed so that Veteran AI now shout a bit

Blockers added to Docks (East Docks) Deathmatch mission to fix out-of-map exploits

Fixed up floating and badly placed laptops in Intel Retrieval missions in Tanker, 747, Small Town, Rundown, Compound, Storage Facility

Fixed bad NW (Rocks) spawn in Creek for Terrorist Hunt and Intel Retrieval game modes

Ladders fixed up so everyone can use them and should stop the "F slide"

Fixed callsigns not updating until player respawns

Fixed cyan-colored button on olive drab Ghillie Pants

Added icon for bare Ghillie Hood

Renamed Ghillie Hood Bare and Ghillie Hood to Ghillie Hood and Ghillie Hood (Cover), respectively, to be consistent with pants

Default bullet impact tweaked

Added chest patch slot: allows patches on front of MPC and JPC plate carriers and the Ballistic Vest Pouches can still be attached to upper slots when a patch is displayed, so keeping the patch unobstructed is up to you for now

NOTE: Chest patch may disappear if top (shirt) skin is changed, but will still show in-game once loadout is applied. It will display again in the Customize Operator screen if the Platform skin is re-applied.

Updated audio attenuation for player movement and other minor mix changes

Tentative fix for skylight going missing when listen server host returns to Ready Room

Lua-related crash fixes

Should be possible to rejoin Deathmatch after returning to Ready Room now