GROUND BRANCH update for 9 January 2023

Patch #06 now live on V1033 Community Test

Build 10284055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New patch just dropped for the V1033 Community Test beta branch!

❓How do I join the open testing?

Please see this post for details and instructions.
Here's what changed:

  • Light over customization bench in The Farm now stays always on

  • Fixes to stop bots appearing in non free-for-all (FFA) game modes

  • Collision fixes in The Farm

  • Tidied up distance fields in Run Down

  • Fixed bad normals (shading) on AKS-74U

  • Tweaked magazine placement on 5.45mm AK variants

  • Rotated lens cap on Kashtan scope out of view

  • Fixed collision on containers in Docks

  • Fixed glowing glass on vehicles in Docks

  • Tweaked cull distance settings on Tanker

  • Fixed lights turning off but not changing material on The Farm and Compound

  • Fixed up light switches on 747 and added missing switch to far side construction area

  • Fixed missing geometry in stairwell in Storage Facility

  • Carry Handle Rear Sight now only attachable to top sight rails and risers

  • Another Ready Room audio bleed fix

  • Setting callsign to --- now hides callsign patches

  • Default AI settings changed so that Veteran AI now shout a bit

  • Blockers added to Docks (East Docks) Deathmatch mission to fix out-of-map exploits

  • Fixed up floating and badly placed laptops in Intel Retrieval missions in Tanker, 747, Small Town, Rundown, Compound, Storage Facility

  • Fixed bad NW (Rocks) spawn in Creek for Terrorist Hunt and Intel Retrieval game modes

  • Ladders fixed up so everyone can use them and should stop the "F slide"

  • Fixed callsigns not updating until player respawns

  • Fixed cyan-colored button on olive drab Ghillie Pants

  • Added icon for bare Ghillie Hood

  • Renamed Ghillie Hood Bare and Ghillie Hood to Ghillie Hood and Ghillie Hood (Cover), respectively, to be consistent with pants

  • Default bullet impact tweaked

  • Added chest patch slot: allows patches on front of MPC and JPC plate carriers and the Ballistic Vest

    • Pouches can still be attached to upper slots when a patch is displayed, so keeping the patch unobstructed is up to you for now
    • NOTE: Chest patch may disappear if top (shirt) skin is changed, but will still show in-game once loadout is applied. It will display again in the Customize Operator screen if the Platform skin is re-applied.

  • Updated audio attenuation for player movement and other minor mix changes

  • Tentative fix for skylight going missing when listen server host returns to Ready Room

  • Lua-related crash fixes

  • Should be possible to rejoin Deathmatch after returning to Ready Room now

  • Fixed up invalid bot patches

Happy Monday, everyone!

Open link