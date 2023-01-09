Patch #06 now live on V1033 Community Test

New patch just dropped for the V1033 Community Test beta branch!
❓How do I join the open testing?
Please see this post for details and instructions.
Here's what changed:
Light over customization bench in The Farm now stays always on
Fixes to stop bots appearing in non free-for-all (FFA) game modes
Collision fixes in The Farm
Tidied up distance fields in Run Down
Fixed bad normals (shading) on AKS-74U
Tweaked magazine placement on 5.45mm AK variants
Rotated lens cap on Kashtan scope out of view
Fixed collision on containers in Docks
Fixed glowing glass on vehicles in Docks
Tweaked cull distance settings on Tanker
Fixed lights turning off but not changing material on The Farm and Compound
Fixed up light switches on 747 and added missing switch to far side construction area
Fixed missing geometry in stairwell in Storage Facility
Carry Handle Rear Sight now only attachable to top sight rails and risers
Another Ready Room audio bleed fix
Setting callsign to --- now hides callsign patches
Default AI settings changed so that Veteran AI now shout a bit
Blockers added to Docks (East Docks) Deathmatch mission to fix out-of-map exploits
Fixed up floating and badly placed laptops in Intel Retrieval missions in Tanker, 747, Small Town, Rundown, Compound, Storage Facility
Fixed bad NW (Rocks) spawn in Creek for Terrorist Hunt and Intel Retrieval game modes
Ladders fixed up so everyone can use them and should stop the "F slide"
Fixed callsigns not updating until player respawns
Fixed cyan-colored button on olive drab Ghillie Pants
Added icon for bare Ghillie Hood
Renamed Ghillie Hood Bare and Ghillie Hood to Ghillie Hood and Ghillie Hood (Cover), respectively, to be consistent with pants
Default bullet impact tweaked
Added chest patch slot: allows patches on front of MPC and JPC plate carriers and the Ballistic Vest
- Pouches can still be attached to upper slots when a patch is displayed, so keeping the patch unobstructed is up to you for now
- NOTE: Chest patch may disappear if top (shirt) skin is changed, but will still show in-game once loadout is applied. It will display again in the Customize Operator screen if the Platform skin is re-applied.
Updated audio attenuation for player movement and other minor mix changes
Tentative fix for skylight going missing when listen server host returns to Ready Room
Lua-related crash fixes
Should be possible to rejoin Deathmatch after returning to Ready Room now
Fixed up invalid bot patches
Happy Monday, everyone!
