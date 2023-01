Share · View all patches · Build 10284033 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 17:46:05 UTC by Wendy

The holiday event is now over!

Removed Holiday event and decorations

Reduced the brightness of the lights in the Main Menu collection cabinets

The ghost can now walk through the courtyard doors in Sunny Meadows

