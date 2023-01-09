 Skip to content

Remnant Records update for 9 January 2023

Patch 3.0.2 is up now

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that could get players stuck in a room behind a wall in Carsley Castle
  • Fixed incorrect shusher soul/runner bell spawns in Carsley Castle left wing
  • Fixed a bug that could cause players to get dragged forever against the reflection in Carsley Castle left wing
  • Fixed a glitched knife spawn in Carsley Castle right wing
  • Fixed a glitched gun spawn in Carsley Castle right wing
  • Fixed some portals spawns in Carsley Castle
  • Fixed a bug that could cause players to get teleported to the roof during the shusher's exorcism
  • Fixed an incorrect bottle spawn in Carsley Castle

Changed files in this update

