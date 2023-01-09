Patch 3.0.2 is up now

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that could get players stuck in a room behind a wall in Carsley Castle
- Fixed incorrect shusher soul/runner bell spawns in Carsley Castle left wing
- Fixed a bug that could cause players to get dragged forever against the reflection in Carsley Castle left wing
- Fixed a glitched knife spawn in Carsley Castle right wing
- Fixed a glitched gun spawn in Carsley Castle right wing
- Fixed some portals spawns in Carsley Castle
- Fixed a bug that could cause players to get teleported to the roof during the shusher's exorcism
- Fixed an incorrect bottle spawn in Carsley Castle
Changed files in this update