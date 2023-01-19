Hotfix 1.5.1 (2022.01.19)

Hellsingers!
Our devmons have set some time aside their greater task to prepare a few fixes to increase
stability of the game to make your rides in Hell more enjoyable.
Just you wait until you see what they are working on… 🤘
Patchnotes
- Addressed an issue where the Judge Aspect in Nihil didn’t transition to Damage phase
- after the Enemy phase under specific circumstances.
- Fixed a crash caused when immediately backing out to the Main Menu after starting
- certain actions.
- Fixed a crash that could occur after using Paz ultimate on despawning enemies while
- entering an arena.
- Fixed a crash caused when pressing any button on a controller during key rebind.
- Fixed a UI stability issue where it was possible to soft-lock the game after selecting
- ‘Claim’ option rapidly on post level Unlocks screen
