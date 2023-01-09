 Skip to content

The Hotel update for 9 January 2023

Patch 1.35, Mac user only

Patch 1.35, Mac user only

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I finally fixed the black screen bug.
That was due to an error with Unity that strip too much shaders.
Player with radeon GPU and M1 can now enjoy the game!

Report any issue or request in the community hub!
Thanks for playing and for the patience!

