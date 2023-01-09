Update Notes for January 9th

Today's update is both a minor change and a monumental amount of work behind the scenes. So it goes!

Patch notes version 1.023:

Gameplay:

-Implemented an alternate control scheme for gamepads! You can enable this by choosing the "Control Pad Style" from the Options screen. It defaults to "Hotkey," which keeps the old style (navigating with the analog stick and using the d-pad for menu shortcuts). Changing it to Nav lets you use the d-pad to navigate many menus, and to move the cursor around tile by tile in battle. The analog stick is still available in this mode for direct cursor control. This method will be the default for the future console versions, so please report any issues!

UI:

-Added a glowing trail to the pointer to help with visibility, especially when snapping the cursor around with the gamepad. This can be disabled in the Options screen.

-Moved the "show classes" checkbox on the turn queue so it should be harder to click accidentally.

Graphics:

-Adjusted some instances where cosmetic sunglasses and the like weren't fitting properly.

Battle:

-Entities like deployed cover should no longer be preferred as the automatic target when healing.