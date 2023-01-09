 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Return to abyss 重返深渊 update for 9 January 2023

1.9 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10283715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized map Inner World, reduce crashes
  • Added 21:9 screen adaptations
  • Fixed the bug that may freeze when switching records
  • Fixed the bug that the map may not be unlocked
  • Fixed some experience problems on UIs
  • Fix some other known issues

New content is in production, we'll doing our best to make sure the game getting better

Please contact us for players who have lost save files, that we may have chance to make some compensation:
QQ: 3575056027
DISCORD: https://discord.com/app/invite-with-guild-onboarding/ZvgWJXSy7z
email: wj-opa@wingjoy.net

Changed files in this update

Depot 2185781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link