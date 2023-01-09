1.9 Update

Optimized map Inner World, reduce crashes

Added 21:9 screen adaptations

Fixed the bug that may freeze when switching records

Fixed the bug that the map may not be unlocked

Fixed some experience problems on UIs

Fix some other known issues

New content is in production, we'll doing our best to make sure the game getting better

Please contact us for players who have lost save files, that we may have chance to make some compensation:

QQ: 3575056027

DISCORD: https://discord.com/app/invite-with-guild-onboarding/ZvgWJXSy7z

email: wj-opa@wingjoy.net