1.9 Update

- Optimized map Inner World, reduce crashes
- Added 21:9 screen adaptations
- Fixed the bug that may freeze when switching records
- Fixed the bug that the map may not be unlocked
- Fixed some experience problems on UIs
- Fix some other known issues
New content is in production, we'll doing our best to make sure the game getting better
Please contact us for players who have lost save files, that we may have chance to make some compensation:
QQ: 3575056027
DISCORD: https://discord.com/app/invite-with-guild-onboarding/ZvgWJXSy7z
email: wj-opa@wingjoy.net
Changed files in this update