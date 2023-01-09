2023.1.10.4 update

Fix the bug: The Lucky Page can be used to deduce the skill and money of brushing for many times (I'm sorry, I was a little dizzy at more than two o'clock last night, and it didn't come back after the test)

Optimization: It solves the situation that the scene perspective deviates when you exit the divination page after right-clicking and dragging the interface during divination

Optimization: Solve the problem that you can select all options once with quick hand speed when selecting famous quotes after divination

Optimization: optimize eight books

Optimization: prompt to press Y key to skip today when energy is insufficient

Optimization: optimize the book of Tianpan Tiangan

Add: When clicking the "Main Menu" button in the game, add a confirmation box to avoid the possibility of missing progress when it is not archived

Add: When you click the "Exit Game" button in the game, add a confirmation box to avoid the possibility of missing progress when it is not saved