Touge Shakai update for 9 January 2023

Hotfix Build 0005

Build 10283589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 0005 Changelog

Changes
  • Added section times and splits
  • Added gamepad steering deadzone setting
  • Added car loading indicator when joining a multiplayer lobby
  • Reduced volume of DS2 rev limiter
  • Adjusted gear ratios of DS2
  • Improved car audio volume distance falloff
Fixes
  • Fixed Force Feedback Deactivating on race restarts
  • Fixed infinite black screen when quitting a lobby while cars are still loading
  • Fixed large liveries causing cars to fail to load in multiplayer
  • Fixed some instances of unintentionally getting kicked from lobby (when cars are not finished loading)
  • Fixed car parts failing to load on time attack restart in some instances
  • Improved compatibility issues with vJoy (Added vJoy devices to steering wheel default exclusion list)
  • Fixed livery painting on hard top of ER5
  • Fixed steering wheels pulling to the left on race start
  • Fixed controls maxing out when alt tab out of game
  • Fixed player list tab menu
  • Added deadzones to free camera controls (camera doesn't float away anymore)

