Hotfix Build 0005

Build 0005 Changelog
Changes
- Added section times and splits
- Added gamepad steering deadzone setting
- Added car loading indicator when joining a multiplayer lobby
- Reduced volume of DS2 rev limiter
- Adjusted gear ratios of DS2
- Improved car audio volume distance falloff
Fixes
- Fixed Force Feedback Deactivating on race restarts
- Fixed infinite black screen when quitting a lobby while cars are still loading
- Fixed large liveries causing cars to fail to load in multiplayer
- Fixed some instances of unintentionally getting kicked from lobby (when cars are not finished loading)
- Fixed car parts failing to load on time attack restart in some instances
- Improved compatibility issues with vJoy (Added vJoy devices to steering wheel default exclusion list)
- Fixed livery painting on hard top of ER5
- Fixed steering wheels pulling to the left on race start
- Fixed controls maxing out when alt tab out of game
- Fixed player list tab menu
- Added deadzones to free camera controls (camera doesn't float away anymore)
Changed files in this update