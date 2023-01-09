Update 0.0.112 - Bugfixes

Greetings everyone, here is the patch note for our newest update, 0.0.112. As we have highlighted previously we will still enjoy some rest until the first of February where we will resume proper development and communication. We, however, still wanted to give out some bugfixes.

Update 0.0.112 fixes and improves the following reported issues:

Removed power plant requirement for building barracks

All Hong building construction props scales standardised

Unit crushing abilities deactivated when vehicle is destroyed

Units inside the bunker can no longer be selected

Units inside a bunker can no longer be accidentally run over

Upgrades display the correct cost in it's tooltip

Captured buildings can no longer be sold

Units can only crush other units that are lighter than they are and that "can be crushed"

Imperials now properly spawn above Airfields and are selectable

Proper building requirement for Hong and Scav have been implemented

Supply trucks now properly spawn and do not phase through walls to get to their collection target

Text overlap during interaction with the old UI have been fixed

Cease Fire is now properly implemented and will count down to the start of the skirmish

"Claim Building" upgrade has been added to the Barracks

The Needletail's behavior and overall movement has been significantly improved

UI now properly scale when it comes to large scale resolution such as 3440x1440

Thank you again for keeping up with the development of Commanding Nations, and as always you can report any bugs you find, add any balancing/gameplay idea you may have or see which issues are being worked on for our next update over at our website; [feedback.sevenvolts.io](feedback.sevenvolts.io)