Travellers Rest update for 9 January 2023

Patch v0.5.4.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10283501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that showed rented rooms as occupied when they were free.
  • We have fixed a bug in orders that only affected the Mead.
  • We have fixed a bug that made it impossible to pick up some objects when playing with a controller.
  • We have fixed a bug in the loading of the garland skin.
  • We have updated the translations.

