- We have fixed a bug that showed rented rooms as occupied when they were free.
- We have fixed a bug in orders that only affected the Mead.
- We have fixed a bug that made it impossible to pick up some objects when playing with a controller.
- We have fixed a bug in the loading of the garland skin.
- We have updated the translations.
Travellers Rest update for 9 January 2023
Patch v0.5.4.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
