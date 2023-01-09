 Skip to content

A Second Before The War update for 9 January 2023

Version 1.0.3 is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10283463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:

  • Bug fixes.

  • Localization improved.

  • Added the description of each metric when mouse is hovered on it.

  • French localization added

  • Korean localization added

  • Polish localization added

Changed files in this update

