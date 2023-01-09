 Skip to content

PinCOL update for 9 January 2023

5 NEW WEAPONS !!!

Build 10283445

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • 5 New WEAPONS to Unlock, obtain from Bosses in RogueMode
    (TWINS, SPARK, TORPEDO, ORB, BLADE)

  • New Weapon Selection Menu (RogueMode)

  • Player2 Joypad Controls Improved

  • Display Damage Texts (On/Off)

