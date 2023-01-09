-
5 New WEAPONS to Unlock, obtain from Bosses in RogueMode
(TWINS, SPARK, TORPEDO, ORB, BLADE)
-
New Weapon Selection Menu (RogueMode)
-
Player2 Joypad Controls Improved
-
Display Damage Texts (On/Off)
PinCOL update for 9 January 2023
5 NEW WEAPONS !!!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
