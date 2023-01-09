Share · View all patches · Build 10283418 · Last edited 9 January 2023 – 15:52:02 UTC by Wendy

You can find the full release notes below, or on the iRacing Members Forums, here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/35079/2023-season-1-patch-2-release-notes-2023-01-09-01/p1?new=1

2023 Season 1 Patch 2 Release Notes [2023.01.09.01]



This Patch includes a variety of updates and fixes for the 2023 Season 1 Release!

iRACING UI:

Profile

Fixed an issue where the Member Club icon was showing up twice in the Profile modal.

Hosted Racing

Information about Practice / Qualify / and Race sessions for an event have been added.

If the event has the associated session type, the length or duration is now displayed either in an appropriate column field in table view, or as a new row of info on the tile view. This info is condensed and displayed in short-hand, such as: “P: 30m | Q: 5L | R: 1hr” or “P: - | Q: - | R: 100L”. A “-“ denotes this Session type is not present.



League Sessions scheduled for the future are no longer heavily transparent and difficult to read.

AI Racing

Fixed an issue with the AI Racing event date picker where only choices between April and June were allowed for all tracks, regardless of the actual track operation season. AI Drivers are now able to drive more than 3 months out of the year.

Results

A new column of data, “Field Size” has been added to the Series Results List.

SIMULATION:

Race Control

Jump Start and Pace Speed Black Flag penalties for Rolling Starts have been changed to Drive-Through Penalties instead of Stop-and-Go Penalties.

Adjusted the Jump Start Black Flag detection rules for Rolling Starts within Start Zones to try and make false black flags less likely to happen.

AI Racing

AI Drivers have improved their racing abilities with the GT3 Class Cars and the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992).

Options

Fixed a “to / too” grammar error.

CARS:

<Car Class> GT3 Class Cars

For the New Damage Model, reduced the stiffness and friction on front rub blocks to allow for less extreme behavior on curb strikes.

Audi R8 LMS GT3

2023 Season 1 BoP Adjustments: vehicle mass has been increased, and fuel efficiency has been revised.

BMW M4 GT3

2023 Season 1 BoP Adjustments: vehicle mass has been reduced slightly.

Dallara IR18

Some branding has been adjusted.

Dallara P217

For the New Damage Model, scrape damage parameters for the sides and nose have been updated, and break limits for the wheel have been reduced.

For the New Damage Model, fixed an issue where the side mirrors were taking unrealistic damage from curb strikes.

Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020

2023 Season 1 BoP Adjustments: engine torque has been reduced slightly, and fuel efficiency has been revised.

Global Mazda MX-5 Cup

Some decal branding has been adjusted.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO

2023 Season 1 BoP Adjustments: vehicle mass has been increased, and fuel efficiency has been revised.

For the New Damage Model, fixed an issue where scrape damage could appear on the sides of the car after taking damage on the bottom of the car.

Fixed an issue where cockpit side window panels could appear yellow at night.

McLaren MP4-12C GT3

2023 Season 1 BoP Adjustments: vehicle mass has been increased slightly, and fuel efficiency has been revised.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 2020

2023 Season 1 BoP Adjustments: vehicle mass has been reduced slightly, and fuel efficiency has been revised.

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)

A small set of vehicle properties have been updated for improved realism, including:

Tire properties and parameters have been updated slightly.

Brake authority has been reduced slightly.

Front and rear suspension geometry and roll centers have been updated.

Aerodynamic balance has been shifted rearward slightly.



iRacing setups have been updated.

Porsche 911 GT3 R

2023 Season 1 BoP Adjustments: engine torque has been increased slightly.

[Legacy] Dallara DW12

Some branding has been adjusted.

[Legacy] Dallara - 2009

Some tire branding has been adjusted.

[Legacy] Pro Mazda

Some decal branding has been adjusted.

TRACKS:

Centripetal Circuit

Fixed an issue where a terrain edge was seeping through an exterior track wall.

Virginia International Raceway

The rendering detail camera distances for trees has been improved.

SpeedTree instances have been significantly reduced, and replaced with some treeline models.

All trees have been adjusted to improve appearance a bit - more puffiness, curl, twist, and jumbling of leaf clusters. Wind effects on trees have also been reduced to prevent excessive breeze dancing.