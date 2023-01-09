- Fix task error
- Fixed the bug that the effect of picking up props disappeared after moving all the way up
- Pick up item release adjustment
- Temporarily lowered the transparency of some skill effects by 50%
Legend of Feather update for 9 January 2023
v1.0.0.5 updata
Patchnotes via Steam Community
