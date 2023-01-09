 Skip to content

Legend of Feather update for 9 January 2023

v1.0.0.5 updata

  1. Fix task error
  2. Fixed the bug that the effect of picking up props disappeared after moving all the way up
  3. Pick up item release adjustment
  4. Temporarily lowered the transparency of some skill effects by 50%

