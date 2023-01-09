 Skip to content

Stellar Echoes update for 9 January 2023

1.9 Update

Build 10283393

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization of display logic after selection of weapon library

Underlying logic optimization

Optimization of scene smoothness

In some cases, the spacecraft room is lost and repaired

Monster value adjustment

