ECONOMY PATCH

-TYPOS

-TILE ERRORS IN ARENA

-TILES IN GENERAL

-NEW SONG

-ODD POSITION OFFSET ON SISKA3 CORRECTED

-BUFFS ARE NOW SAVED AND LOADED. THE ECONOMY OF VANN'S POINT MAY NEVER RECOVER.

-FEATS WILL BE CHECKED AGAINST STEAM WHEN OPENED IN THE FEATS MENU

-BAD PORTRAIT ID'S ON A SPOILER NPC CORRECTED

-BAD PORTRAIN ID'S ON SISKA IN SOME INSTANCES CORRECTED

TO DO

-RESOLVE 'SMALL FAVOR' IF A CHARACTER ISN'T AVAILIBLE.

-DOG REWORK

-INVESTIGATE LAST BOSS OF DAEMON'S DIVE MISBEHAVING.