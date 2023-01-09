 Skip to content

Mothership Forever update for 9 January 2023

Under the heading of 'should have done before launch'

Mothership Forever update for 9 January 2023

Build 10283278

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Despite numerous calls for playtesters and a couple of dozen hours of my watching and reviewing how randoms play the game blind, a whole ton of things fell through the cracks. I've been reading the feedback on here, Discord, Twitter and Imgur, and this patch is the culmination of the feedback I've received.

So, here are the major changes since launch.

  • Revamped Radial UI
  • Online Leaderboards!
  • Added new Mothership weapons to counter some of the cleverer tactics that player came up with
  • Substantially improved Mothership AI and physics stability
  • Loads more sound effects
  • Improvements to mouse + keyboard UI and usability
  • Fixed a few more game exploits that I saw in some videos. No details will be forthcoming.

And the specifics for V1.06 :

  • Increased size of menus slightly for people in 4k
  • Revamped Radial Select
  • Reworked Nano Repair visuals
  • Added fancy Boost Dodge effect

Special thanks to Verana for thinking much harder about the UI than I ever did!

