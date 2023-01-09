Under the heading of 'should have done before launch'

Despite numerous calls for playtesters and a couple of dozen hours of my watching and reviewing how randoms play the game blind, a whole ton of things fell through the cracks. I've been reading the feedback on here, Discord, Twitter and Imgur, and this patch is the culmination of the feedback I've received.

So, here are the major changes since launch.

Revamped Radial UI

Online Leaderboards!

Added new Mothership weapons to counter some of the cleverer tactics that player came up with

Substantially improved Mothership AI and physics stability

Loads more sound effects

Improvements to mouse + keyboard UI and usability

Fixed a few more game exploits that I saw in some videos. No details will be forthcoming.

And the specifics for V1.06 :

Increased size of menus slightly for people in 4k

Revamped Radial Select

Reworked Nano Repair visuals

Added fancy Boost Dodge effect

Special thanks to Verana for thinking much harder about the UI than I ever did!