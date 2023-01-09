 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 9 January 2023

Chrono Ark EA 1.9999 R - Bug Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the position of summons could sometimes overlap in the final boss phase 3.
  • In the final boss phase 3, when selecting a buff that requires 15 damage when a summon is defeated, a bug where the game crashes under certain conditions has been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug where Lucy's basic motion was displayed strangely after playing a certain story replay.
  • Fixed a bug where you could Turn end by pressing the Q key while there was a UI during battle.
  • Fixed a bug where background music could not be heard in the Clock Tower map.

