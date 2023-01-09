 Skip to content

Digit Factory update for 9 January 2023

Update description on January 9

Build 10283231

Add a new facility, garbage bin, for recycling useless numbers

Challenge Mode Add a new level 32

Add a new button in the challenge mode to refresh the level while keeping the player's settings

