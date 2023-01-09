 Skip to content

Px2d update for 9 January 2023

20230109 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 10283201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem that the animation file was damaged and could not be displayed normally after the version was upgraded.
  2. The export button is added in the main interface. One-click to export png images.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2255311
  • Loading history…
