Deep Space Outpost update for 9 January 2023

EA Update v0.3.0.10 Released

Build 10283075 · Last edited by Wendy

Quick update as spotted a game crashing bug introduced in last release. When i added show haul spots when selecting an item, this broke the show haul spots when trying to build item. Doh! Very sorry about that folks, been super busy working through the pathing improvements and only just spotted it.

Further pathing optimisation added though, along with more improvements, patch notes-:

  • Improvement: Droids now don't collect scrap if no recycler.
  • Improvement: use additional mp_path dsGridPathItem for path performance.
  • Fix: Traderbot info - might be hauling ammo not always ore.
  • Fix: Crash - Show haul spots via item place (inconstruction test).
  • Fix: ClearHaul not dealing with scrap (clear salvage depot).

