PAYDAY 2: Update 232.4 Changelog

Update size: 368.4MB

We're aware of the issues currently affecting some of the newer scopes and sights. We are working on a fix but don't have one ready for today's update.

In addition we're performing an update to Starbreeze Nebula, this might mean there will be a period where Nebula items are unavailable, things should be back to normal before the end of the day.

General

Removed Holiday Event and decorations.

Fixed a misaligned sight issue that occurred when using ADS with Iron Sights, with the Pronghorn Sniper Rifle.

Fixed a camera issue that occurred when using the Cassian Sharp Sight mod on the Queen's Wrath rifle.

Heists

Holdout - First World Bank - Fixed an issue that caused enemy AI to stop entering the room when a sentry turret was placed in a specific spot.

Midland Ranch - Fixed a collision issue between a few barrels that could result in the player being stuck.

Mountain Master - Fixed a collision issue that allowed bags to be thrown into an area inaccessible to the player.

Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select ""Properties"" from the menu. Under the tab ""LOCAL FILES"" select ""VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES..."".

The process may take some time to finish.

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Tobias