Patch 1.7.3.0 Notes

Patch 1.7.3.0 is now live!

Happy new Year!

We start off 2023 with a new update!

Patch 1.7.3.0 just went live! It contains a big list of changes but the most important ones are these:

We fixed the infinite loading screen bug that has been around for a VERY long time. In case you still encounter this please let us know and we will immediately grow some more grey hairs as a gift to you.

Secondly, we added a couple hundred new words to the official word packages and created a new word package called "Sights" which contains some of the world's most known points of interest.

Maybe interesting for some of you: We have reintroduced the line tool after receiving feedback from various players who sorely missed it.

If you are interested in the whole list of changes that were made, please have a look at the bottom of this post!

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

Added new words to almost all word packages

Added new Sights word package

Authors of word packages and artworks are now shown

Improved list of ignored special characters for correct guesses

Special characters like e.g. ' or : are no longer shown in word hints, so they don't give the word away just by showing these characters on certain position in the word

Readded the line tool to all game modes except Doodle It!

Changed default drawing time in Doodle It! to 120 seconds

Added additional drawing time options for Doodle It!, to improve the game mode for custom word packages

Increased player limit for Rate It! to 8 players

Improved artwork displays in gallery

Added reporting button to artworks

Changed word package title character limit to 50, to improve readability in all places of the game

Added new UGC sorting types to help finding interesting content

Your in-game language is now set as default filter in word package browser

Added tooltips to color selector mode buttons

Improved style of various UI elements to increase legibility

Bugfixes