Patch 1.7.3.0 Notes

Patch 1.7.3.0 is now live!
Happy new Year!
We start off 2023 with a new update!
Patch 1.7.3.0 just went live! It contains a big list of changes but the most important ones are these:
- We fixed the infinite loading screen bug that has been around for a VERY long time. In case you still encounter this please let us know and we will immediately grow some more grey hairs as a gift to you.
- Secondly, we added a couple hundred new words to the official word packages and created a new word package called "Sights" which contains some of the world's most known points of interest.
- Maybe interesting for some of you: We have reintroduced the line tool after receiving feedback from various players who sorely missed it.
If you are interested in the whole list of changes that were made, please have a look at the bottom of this post!
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!
Patch Notes
- Added new words to almost all word packages
- Added new Sights word package
- Authors of word packages and artworks are now shown
- Improved list of ignored special characters for correct guesses
- Special characters like e.g. ' or : are no longer shown in word hints, so they don't give the word away just by showing these characters on certain position in the word
- Readded the line tool to all game modes except Doodle It!
- Changed default drawing time in Doodle It! to 120 seconds
- Added additional drawing time options for Doodle It!, to improve the game mode for custom word packages
- Increased player limit for Rate It! to 8 players
- Improved artwork displays in gallery
- Added reporting button to artworks
- Changed word package title character limit to 50, to improve readability in all places of the game
- Added new UGC sorting types to help finding interesting content
- Your in-game language is now set as default filter in word package browser
- Added tooltips to color selector mode buttons
- Improved style of various UI elements to increase legibility
Bugfixes
- Fixed infinite loading screen for some players
- Fixed drawing player is not correctly scored for white medal in Guess It!
- Fixed phase were not finished when current player leaves in Guess It!
- Fixed multiple players can select a word when joining match in progress
- Fixed word package names could go out of canvas in Doodle It!
- Fixed Doodle It! countdown goes out of screen in some languages
- Fixed word package achievements were only working in some cases
- Fixed eye dropper tool doesn't work
- Fixed rare crash when reporting a word package or a player
- Fixed crash when finishing match
- Fixed UGC vote state is not correctly updated when clicking Like or Dislike
- Fixed votes are not correctly shown for own UGC
- Fixed Doodle It! could be player limited under certain circumstances
- Fixed various UI elements for widescreens
- Fixed play dialog for low resolutions
Changed files in this update