Share · View all patches · Build 10282866 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Thank you as always for letting us know when you experience issue with the game.

We have updated the game to fix the following:

● Adjusted building lights at night.

● Adjusted wrong scoring interactions when placing huts.

● Fixed "undo" button malfunction.

● Added "Exit game" button in the score screen.

Join our official Discord server https://discord.gg/VsjQ9zYdrF