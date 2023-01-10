Patch Notes - January 2023 - 0.40.0

⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Small Features

--- Octave's signature spell drone is a bit more agressive, but stays in battle for less time

--- It's easier to trigger jump crystals with Octave

--- community inspired ⭐ Player can't trigger healing shards while character HP is full anymore

--- community inspired ⭐ If you have enough healing shards to trigger healing, the player HP bar now shows a feedback of how much HP would be restored

--- Zim-zim ability to re-roll Prowess now gives all re-roll credits on world 1

--- Glossary can be navigated using mouse scroll

--- Kiran's counter hit has bigger coliders now

--- Ayla's signature spell now target any enemy inside the screen (that can be seen by her)

--- Ayla is briefly invincible after triggering her signature spell

--- Camera movement after Zodiac intros is faster

--- Yalees in Yalee kingdom are now unlocked in a random order within their world

--- Yalees prisoners of Elites are now always there when you meet elites, except if you already saved/saw one in the same room

---* Sun & Moon rooms entrance is paid with HP instead of max HP and costs have been changed

Balancing

--- Increase Dash invincibility by 0.1sec

--- Changed merchant random spells levels

Level Design

---* Layouts for Saggitarius and Scorpion challenge have been reworked

Visuals

--- Telescop in hub: Preparing future feature

--- Coral Archipelago particles were missing in boss room

--- Yalees prisoners of Elites had parts with no colors (gray)

--- Visual asset changed for all Zodiac challenges

Bug Fixes

--- community inspired ⭐ Sometimes when missing text for certain languages, the game would mistakenly not use the available english text in it's place

--- community inspired ⭐ It was possible to sometimes spawn in hub with some summon elements triggered by auras

--- It was possible to wrongly get Astral Tree fruits buffs when entering a room

--- Players signature spell UI icon could sometimes wrongly display as unable to active

--- Game light effects from sun could be active on layouts that didn't use it, consuming unecessary CPU

--- Player's ""magnect auto attacks"" behavior doesn't target invisible enemies anymore

--- Ayla's signature spell sometimes wouldn't trigger a hit correctly when using many times in a row

--- It was possible to target enemies through walls with ayla's signature spell, wich could result in case on where Ayla could teleport and get stuck inside walls

---* Removing ""FIre Rain"" spell for now as we are investigating why it does not do damages