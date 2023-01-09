0.51.032 Fix patch and "Boss Challenge Room" situation.

The "Boss Challenge Room" is working well and we will update this feature on January 20. After killing the big-faced boss in the main storyline, you can walk to the room deeper in the map, and soon you will find a special room, which is the "Field of Souls", where 8 bosses' tombstones are placed, and you will be able to challenge 8 bosses in the main storyline. Players will be transported to a mysterious fighting arena to fight, there will be 5 levels of difficulty for players to challenge, each level of difficulty will have corresponding changes to the bosses, including new moves, faster AI, immunity to abnormal states, stronger attribute values, limit the number of players on the field of characters and so on. After a successful challenge at different levels of difficulty, you will also receive different rewards.

Here are the contents of the 0.51.032 fix patch

Fixed Ciara and Nia's character shaking while running Fixed the bug that if you enter ←X too soon at the end of the →→X skill, then the skill will still be →→X, and you will be able to release ←←X normally. Appropriately reduce the difficulty of the "Salamander boss". Modified the setting that during the battle with the BOSS, the BOSS will suddenly release its moves during the action of falling to the ground, the BOSS will only release its moves during the process of getting up Optimized the content of text translation Fixed the problem of archiving stuck, then the secondary interface of archiving exchanged the position of the confirm and cancel buttons Fixed the bug that the mosquito monster may cause continuous damage to the main character Fixed the setting that monsters will stay on the edge of the platform for a longer time

We will continue to fix bugs and collect feedback from all over the world, thank you for your support!

TEAM

Icesitruuna