WestFallen update for 9 January 2023

Patch Notes 1/9/2023 - 1.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed collision on secret room box
-Added some more environment dressing
-Fixed ground collision for enemy spawners
-Filled collision underneath landscape to avoid spawning underneath
-Fixed bug in death system causing enemies to stop spawning
-Fixed bug in animation blueprints causing enemies to error and potentially interfere with the wave system
-Increased skeleton and undead knight damage

