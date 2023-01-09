-Fixed collision on secret room box
-Added some more environment dressing
-Fixed ground collision for enemy spawners
-Filled collision underneath landscape to avoid spawning underneath
-Fixed bug in death system causing enemies to stop spawning
-Fixed bug in animation blueprints causing enemies to error and potentially interfere with the wave system
-Increased skeleton and undead knight damage
WestFallen update for 9 January 2023
Patch Notes 1/9/2023 - 1.0.6
