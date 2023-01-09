Patch 1.03a (Replacing items)

There are many more changes in the pipeline, but I've decided to split them up into several smaller patches. So if there's anything I haven't managed to do now, expect it in the next few patches.

There are problems with excessive randomness in building a build. The following changes have been introduced:

-Now if you don't have enough slots for items you can replace one of the old ones.

-Increased drop chance of items from elite opponents.

-Rareness penalty for elite antagonists and mimics has been reduced (rarer items may be dropped more often).

-You now get 2 items per Challenge. One for activating it (but with a high rarity penalty), and the other after killing enemies.

-Basic chance of dropping epic items is slightly lowered. (Slightly held back by the player's buff associated with all the other changes).

You can now see the characteristics of your weapon in the "Stats" menu. It's a very limited statistic so far and not detailed enough, but the functionality will be expanded in the future.

Balance:

Summoned creatures have decreased hitbox of collision with each other (hitbox of attack remains the same).

Summoned creatures have a 33% penalty to boss damage. (Only applies to melee combat. Exceptions: "Chicken", Earth Spirit and companions).

Defender: The creature tries to protect the player. Duration: +30|60|100%. -> The creature tries to protect the player. Duration: +25|50|80%.

Slimes: Added - Penetration: 50%.

Trident: Lifetime 8 -> 6.5.

Wolf: Crit chance 25% -> 15%.

Crossbow: Now has a maximum number of targets (5).

Boomerang: Damage +2.

Hammer: Damage -10 (in total). Added - Global Bonus: Abilities with Penetration or Adamantite get a 25% damage bonus.

Flag-bearer: Trying not to go too far.

Other:

Fixes for some minor bugs and typos.