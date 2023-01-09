— Passengers now will skip boarding a vehicle when it's going away from their desired destination
— Fixed some cases where passenger/mail tooltip shows valid routes as red
— Station label and station window now should be more consistent in displaying passenger/mail numbers
— Fixed items displayed in the wrong locations on semi-trailers
— Fixed creating a new vehicle replacement can cause an error in some cases
— Translations updated
Voxel Tycoon update for 9 January 2023
Update 0.88.0.3 beta
— Passengers now will skip boarding a vehicle when it's going away from their desired destination
Changed depots in nightly branch