Patch Notes 09.01.2023

As always: If you encounter a bug, please report it straight away ingame by pressing F1 and describing the issue (my crystal ball is currently in the dry cleaners). This makes it a lot easier for me to replicate and fix it. If you would like any direct feedback, don't forget to include your email address.

Bug fixes

There were instances where zombies could get stuck in places where they couldn't be seen or shot by the player. This was keeping players from killing the last zombie(s) and progressing to the next wave.