Shadow of the Guild has just been updated to version 1.1.1

On the menu (yes we are French everything is related to food):

Balancing the underground boss, I named this dear Valik

Camera adjustments to give more visibility, in motion, to the elements in front of Yaràn

A correction of the English version or a text was missing in a sub-part of the pirate camp

Thank you to all the players for their support! Keep giving us feedback so we can improve the game :)