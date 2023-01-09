 Skip to content

江湖幸存者 update for 9 January 2023

Free demo version now available! (0.8c update)

Share · View all patches · Build 10282275

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fix single player mode store refresh issue
2.Fix wrong phantom rendering order with player name
3.Improve the readability of damage number
4.Fix the infinite mode not unblock steam achievement issue
5.Adjust enemy velocity of infinite mode
6.Fix english i18n typo issue
7.Improve game performance
8.Add new free trial play version

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

