 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spellstruck Playtest update for 9 January 2023

Update notes for January 9th

Share · View all patches · Build 10282225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Some big changes to UI. new user interface helps Players keep track of elements and their remaining charges.

  • New effects added to all existing Alternate and Special Attacks.

  • Added new map based on the Rock element.

  • Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2193261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link