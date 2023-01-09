Update notes for January 9th

-
Some big changes to UI. new user interface helps Players keep track of elements and their remaining charges.
-
New effects added to all existing Alternate and Special Attacks.
-
Added new map based on the Rock element.
-
Bug Fixes
Spellstruck Playtest update for 9 January 2023
